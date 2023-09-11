Residents object to plan for 56 homes near primary school in the Harborough district

Residents living in a small village in the Harborough district are fighting a plan which could see houses built next to the local primary school. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Residents living in a small village in the Harborough district are fighting a plan which could see houses built next to the local primary school.

As we reported last week, applicant Church Farm Billesdon Ltd wants to build 56 ‘high quality homes’ on land at Gaulby Road.

As part of the scheme, a new 30 space car park which will be free for parents to use is proposed. And 0.3 acres of land is being offered to Billesdon Primary School. to allow the school to expand or use as recreation space.

The plan intends to sell 40 per cent of these homes as ‘affordable’ housing, with the 22 homes earmarked as ‘first home’ housing.

However, the plan has received an adverse reaction from a number of villagers who have said the scheme is not needed and will strain local services, cause noise and impact road safety.

One resident said online: “We wish to object to the planning application. The small GP surgery already supports Billesdon and all the local villages and parts of Bushby and Thurnby too. A further increase in patients will bring it breaking point. It is already difficult to see a GP at the present time.

“Although it is stated that a public car park will be provided at the primary school, there is no guarantee that it will be used, as parents may still park on the road when dropping off/collecting their children. There is also the safety aspect of the children to consider as extra road traffic from the proposed new estate will increase traffic past the primary school.”

Another added: “I believe the location chosen to build the amount of homes stated in the proposal is shocking as the current Gaulby Road in and out of Billesdon is already very dangerous with a variety of vehicles driving into a narrow entrance to the village with parked cars on one side and immediately next to a junior school.

“Even without additional traffic, that road cannot take the volume and speed of todays traffic. Also, the village is being used more today as a rat run which also means the rest of the narrow country lanes are busy and waiting for an accident to happen as drivers make their way up to the A47 main road.”

Another angry resident said: “I strongly object to this application for several reasons. Firstly the infrastructure of the village to support this is inadequate. The safety of the school children is at risk due to increased traffic.

“The development would have an adverse effect on the landscape and on the rural nature of the village. The neighbouring village of Gaulby will be affected by increased traffic which already comes through the village at high speed.”