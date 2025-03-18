Residents in Harborough district reeling after 'outrageous' water bill hikes

Residents are facing a significant water bill hike. Photo - Imani/ Unsplash

Billpayers in Harborough district have branded an upcoming hike in water fees “outrageous” and “disgusting”.

One resident said his Severn Trent bill is set to rise by 44 per cent, while a second revealed hers was due to go up by more than £200 for the 2025/26 financial year.

The changes come after regulator Ofwat said water companies in England and Wales could increase bills by an average of 26 per cent to allow them to finance “essential investment” in the environment and improve services.

Severn Trent has acknowledged the higher fees could be “worrying” for some, but that there is financial “help available”. It added it will return £15billion of investment in communities over the next five years, including £60million to replace 135 miles of Leicestershire pipes.

However, residents have questioned how the company can “justify” the price increase. Scott Clarkson, who lives in Smeeton Westerby, said he’s facing a 44 per cent rise in his bill, adding this was “far higher” than he had been prepared for.

His costs will go from £307 to £442, with Mr Clarkson adding the rise cited on the Severn Trent website was 23.8 per cent for unmetered properties, like his, where Severn Trent supplies the water, and Anglian Water handles the waste water.

He said: “I’m struggling to understand how they can justify such a large increase in one year.”

Mr Clarkson posted on his local Facebook group to see if others have been similarly impacted. One respondent said: “We’ve had a similar increase, ours has gone from £349 to £501 for this year, so we will be paying nearly £1,000 for both Severn Trent and Anglian Water.”

Others have said their new bills have pushed them to look at switching to water meters, which can be cheaper than unmetered bills.

Helen Keeble, from Fleckney, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “My Severn Trent water bill went from £754 to £995 [for the year]. I have therefore gone onto a water meter as there are only two of us living in the house.

“The quote for metered water was £48 per month, but obviously until the first six month bill it is only a quote. I do however worry that a lot of people horrified by the increase will go onto water meters and then Severn Trent will put up the cost of metered water.”

A Severn Trent spokesman said the company’s water bill remains the second lowest in England and it “had worked hard to keep it as low and affordable as possible”.

“We know any price increase is worrying, which is why we wrote to customers to tell them about their bill, the help available, and the investment taking place where they live. We’re preparing to deliver £15bn investment over the next five years, the equivalent of £3,000 for every household we serve. In Leicestershire, our investment includes £60m that has been ringfenced to replace 135 miles of pipes, which will create 49 local jobs.

“We’ve also increased the level of financial support available where our customers could receive up to 70 per cent off their bill or support with debt. By 2030, we expect to be supporting around 700,000 households with some form of financial support in one of the most extensive financial support packages in the industry.”