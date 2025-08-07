Residents get ready to roll as beloved Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race returns

Fun at the last Wheelbarrow Race. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Great Glen residents are getting ready to roll as a much-loved fundraiser makes its comeback.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race is finally returning after a two-year hiatus, taking place on August 30, from midday to 5pm.

It will be the 13th fundraiser of its kind to take place in the village, this year at Bindleys Lane Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the races, there will be a ‘best barrow’ competition, a bar and a raffle draw. A barbecue and music will follow at The Royal Oak pub.

The event aims to raise funds for LOROS hospice. The charity’s ambassador Andy Williamson is behind the long-running race, joined this year by daughter Emma and Helen Purser.

Andy said the fundraiser would help ease the financial pressure faced by the hospice charity, which provides free care to terminally ill adults.

For more information email [email protected] or follow Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race on Facebook.