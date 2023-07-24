Residents called on to volunteer a few hours each month to take out Leicestershire children in care

People are being asked to volunteer as an independent visitor

Residents are being called upon to spend a few hours each month taking part in fun activities with local children in care.

People are being asked to volunteer by spending time as an independent visitor. It sees children enjoy activities like playing football, going the park, bowling or going to the cinema outside their foster or residential home.

Leicestershire resident Greg Walker said: “I missed being an active dad with my own children having grown up and left home. I particularly missed all the busy weekends and activities, such as visiting water parks, theme parks, and cinema visits.

“As an independent visitor, it’s great to bring pleasure and enjoyment to another young person. I’m more active now, losing a little weight in the process and being able to claim costs back in line with the scheme.”

Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: “The independent visitors scheme is a brilliant initiative which gives young people in care some respite and an opportunity to develop a relationship with an adult who is there for them and to listen, support and encourage them during their time in care, and often beyond this time.

“We encourage people who have time to get involved and volunteer as independent visitors can make a real difference in young person’s life.”

