Resident launches petition to stop two new houses being built on garage site in Lutterworth

Resident Jane Millington with her petition outside the garages on Orchard Road in Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A furious resident is launching a petition in an attempt to stop two new houses being built in Lutterworth.

Jane Millington, 71, is acting as she tries to stop the semi-detached properties being put up by the Platform Housing Group yards from her home on Orchard Road.

The major Midlands-based housing association is hoping to build the “affordable” houses after knocking down five lock-up garages on the site.

The garages on Orchard Road in Lutterworth. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And the regional housebuilder said it’s exploring ways of creating extra parking spaces at the same time.

But Jane said: “I’m very angry about this – and a lot of people around here are just as angry.

“I’ve lived in my terraced home here for almost 40 years, I moved in here back in 1983.

“And it’s just got busier and busier on our estate over the years.

“Many more people have got cars now – and a lot of families have got more than one car,” said the mother-of-one.

“The last thing we need are more houses, more people moving in and more vehicles coming into the area.

“Enough is enough.

“I’ve never done anything publicly like this before and taken matters into my own hands.

“I never thought I’d be brave enough to start up this petition and take action,” said Jane, who lives with her brother.

“But the situation is becoming horrendous.

“I’m genuinely frightened that an emergency service vehicle such as an ambulance or a fire engine won’t be able to get through on our road if they need to.

“It’s particularly crowded and congested on a night and at weekends – there are parked cars everywhere.

“I’ve already got a fair few signatures for my petition and residents here are right behind me.

“I’ll send the petition off to Harborough District Council because they’ll soon be deciding Platform’s planning application to build these houses,” said Jane.

“We all just hope that councillors on the planning committee see sense, listen to what we have got to say about this and throw this scheme out because it’s wrong.”

Steve Eaves, director of regeneration at Platform Housing Group, said: "We are sorry that a resident in Orchard Road is unhappy with this suggested development.

“We would like to reassure her that we are exploring options for additional parking spaces as part of the proposal, which is for a pair of semi-detached homes.”

He added: “Our plan has been submitted and we will be consulting with local neighbours.