Report finds 'historic and systemic' failures at Gartree Prison following death of an inmate

Gartree Prison

A report has found the actions of an officer at HMP Gartree fell below the standards required following the death of an inmate.

Aiden Jackson, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead at the prison near Market Harborough.

The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman said the officer who checked Mr Jackson the night he died ‘did not take appropriate action’ when he found Mr Jackson had covered his observation window. The officer also waited an hour before returning to Aiden Jackson’s cell and raising the alarm.

The report said there was historic and systemic failure to address the problem regarding observation windows and noted the same issue had come up in three other death investigations at Gartree. It said it was disappointing that the night patrol officer stated that he was unaware of the correct procedure.

Mr Jackson, who was 28 years old, was serving a life sentence for murder when he was found dead in his cell on Monday 20 September 2021. The report said he had a history of attempted suicide, self-harm, mental illness and substance abuse.

The report noted “The issue of blocked observation panels is a persistent one at Gartree and there is historic evidence of systemic failure to address the problem. The issue has come up in three other death investigations at Gartree, and in 2021 we made a recommendation to the Governor to remind staff of the correct procedures.

“The actions of the night patrol officer fell below the standard required and it is disappointing he stated that he was unaware of the correct procedure. The observation panels are there for a reason and they should remain unobstructed and staff finding them covered should comply with local policy to mitigate the risk.

“In this case we have noted that the Governor is aware of the issue, has taken several actions to try and change the culture among residents and officers and is currently engaged with delivering a re-training program to all of his staff that includes a section on the reasons why complying with the observation panel policy is important.

“On the balance of probabilities it seems unlikely the officer was unaware of his responsibilities. Under normal circumstances we would be making a recommendation that discipline procedures were initiated. However, we note that the officer no longer works for HMPPS.”

Ombudsman Adrian Usher said in his report Mr Jackson was a vulnerable man who had been in prison since he was 17-years-old. He had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and did not always take his medication as prescribed.

The report also noted Aiden had been under the care of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service and received counselling to manage his feelings of anger and difficulties with coping with his offence and sentence.