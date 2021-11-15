Remembrance Sunday 2021 photos: Harbrough falls silent in tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict

People gathered in Harborough and Desborough to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.
While there was no parade this year in Harborough, people were able to mark the occasion with a service in the Square.
Wreaths were also laid in Welland Park and at the war memorial portico at Kingsfield Court.
In Desborough, wreaths were laid at the war memorial and a parade took place.
1. Harborough Remembrance Sunday 2021
Deputy Lieutenant Richard Brooks during the wreath laying on the Square.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
2. Harborough Remembrance Sunday 2021
The wreath laying service on the Square.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
3. Harborough Remembrance Sunday 2021
Chairman of Harborough District Council Stephen Bilbie during the wreath laying ceremony.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
4. Harborough Remembrance Sunday 2021
Crowds gather during the remembrance service on the Square.
Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER