Remember lost loved ones at a poignant event at a Harborough church

You can remember your lost loved ones at a poignant event at a Market Harborough church.

The annual Light a Candle get-together is to go ahead at St Nicholas Church in Little Bowden from 2pm-6pm on Saturday December 18.

“This year the event to remember those we will be missing this Christmas time will be held inside and outside the church which ever you feel happiest with," said the church.

“You are invited to come between 2pm and 6pm and you will be given a candle to light to leave in church or you will be given an ‘led’ candle to be left in the church grounds.

“In church you are welcome to sit for a while quietly with your memories whilst outside you may pause and stand or sit on a bench quietly in our beautifully-kept grounds.

“You will still be able to leave the name of your loved one whom you are remembering on a card and these names will be lifted in prayer in church at the midnight service on Christmas Eve.

“This is not a service - just a time to come and go as you please.

“All are welcome,” said the church.