The family of a man who died after a crash in Market Harborough have paid tribute to him.

The collision happened on the A6, between the Harborough Road roundabout and Langton Road, on Saturday May 31 at 2.20pm, and involved a car – a grey VW Passat – and a motorcyclist riding a yellow and black Yamaha motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

This week, the rider's family have paid tribute to Trevor (whose surname and age have not been released).

The family said: "Trev was a remarkable person who touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a loving partner, son, brother, uncle, friend, and an incredible daddy to our son, Jack.

"Trev would do anything to help others and would go out of his way to go above and beyond, whether this was in work, with family, or with friends. His passion was motorbikes, but Jack was his world, and he loved sharing this with him.

"As a family, we are all devastated that he has gone too soon, but we are so honoured to have been a part of his life.

"Jack will always know how amazing his daddy is and how much he loved him, and he will continue to live on in our lives through the memories we share with him.”

A 46-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue to be carried out.

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.

Call 101 quoting incident number 413 of 31 May.

Or submit information online - Making a road traffic incident report.