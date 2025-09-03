Reform UK’s plea to not paint Leicestershire roads and roundabouts amid spate of flags appearing

Painting roads is “dangerous” and “against the law”, Reform UK has warned Leicestershire residents.

Leader of Leicestershire County Council Dan Harrison said that while he “knows people want to show national pride” by displaying national flags, he could not “condone vandalism”.

The comments follow the appearance of “hundreds” of Union flags and St George’s Crosses across the county, and the country, in recent weeks. Extremely offensive graffiti has also appeared, with Cllr Harrison saying his authority “cannot stand by” and allow that to happen.

Reform-run Leicestershire County Council said its highways teams will not be removing flags from lamp posts and other street furniture unless it “poses a serious safety risk”. However, it is making a “plea” to residents to “stop painting the roads”.

Offensive graffiti painted in Knightorpe Road, Loughborough (Image: Leicestershire County Council).

The council said its teams had had to “remove at least three separate sets of offensive graffiti” since last Friday (August 29). The work adds to local taxpayers’ bills and “takes valuable resource away from much needed highway maintenance work”, a spokeswoman said.

Cllr Harrison said: “It’s great to see people being patriotic. Whilst the flags are a welcome sight, the flying must be done safely.

“I know people want to show national pride but painting roads is different – it’s dangerous and against the law. We can’t condone vandalism, nor stand by when extremely offensive comments are being spray-painted onto public property.

“Our communities quite rightly expect us to take action and we will do. I’m proud of our communities, our heritage and our country and I’m keen to explore how we can celebrate this across Leicestershire.”

Police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews, who recently announced his defection to Reform UK, has also weighed in on the issue. He said: “Our national flags are symbols of unity and pride that we can all rally behind. However, I would urge everyone to obey the law relating to flags when raising the colours.”

Incidents of this nature could be treated as a criminal offence, with Leicestershire Police saying it was looking into a report of a St George’s cross being painted on a mini roundabout in Asfordby. The force said this week that the incident was “being treated as criminal damage” due to the “cost incurred to the local authority for the paint to be removed”. It added that its “inquiries were ongoing”.

The council’s position may come as a disappointment to some within the local party, who appear to have been celebrating the flags and paint going up across the country. Lead member for health Michael Squires recently reposted a picture of a zebra crossing painted with the St George’s cross, labelling it “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, former deputy mayor and cabinet member for adult social care Joseph Boam posted an image of a roundabout painted with a St George’s cross side-by-side with a rainbow crossing, saying: “So a red cross, the flag of St George is a danger to drivers…

“But a rainbow crossing that looks like a paint factory exploded? Totally fine and “progress”… It’s not about safety, it’s about pushing an agenda. We see through it.”