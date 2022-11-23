Joules HQ

Redundancies have been made at Joules headquarters in Harborough after the company went into administration.

There are some 400 people employed at the Rockingham Road site, and it is believed 14 senior staff members have been made redundant.

Advertisement

A consultation with others employed at the site is continuing.

A spokeswoman for the joint administrators said: “While we continue to trade the business as a going concern, it is with regret that the joint administrators can confirm that a limited number of redundancies have been made at the company’s head office. A wider consultation process for employees remains ongoing, as is typical during an administration process.

“We continue to explore the significant number of expressions of interest that we have received since our appointment, and remain optimistic about securing a future for the business.”

The Joules Group includes 132 Joules stores with an online business, and also runs the online-only Garden Trading Company. It’s distribution centre is in Corby.

Advertisement

There is understood to be interest in the business and administrators say they are hopeful of securing its future.

Joules’ shops and online store will remain open while options for the business are assessed, including it being sold as a going concern.

Advertisement