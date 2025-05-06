Flooding in the Welland Valley in November 2024.

Harborough District Council has extended its flood recovery grant funding to include homes devastated by last year’s floods.

Initially, the one-off £500 Flood Support Grant was made available to residents in flooded properties following severe rain on January 6 when, across Harborough district, over 60 people were rescued from properties and some 30 from cars.

But residents who were affected by flooding between the year April 1 2024 and March 31 2025 can now apply.

This change means residents in Little Bowden who were impacted on in October 2024, after a series of heavy downpours overwhelmed drainage systems in the district, are also able to apply for a grant.

Leader of Harborough District Council Cllr Phil Knowles said: “We recognise how devastating and impactful internal flooding can be for households and to show our ongoing commitment to support our communities we are delighted that we are able to make the one off £500 grant available from the budget to affected Little Bowden residents following the heavy rain on October 24, 2024. We will be in contact with the affected properties directly to help them apply for the funding available.”

Although the government’s National Flood recovery Grant Scheme was not activated, the council recognised the impact the heavy rain on January 6 had on residents - and councillors approved a flood support scheme in February 2025.

The expansion of the flooding scheme to cover properties affected last year is funded from this year’s council budget.

For more information about the grant, eligibility criteria, and how to apply online, visit: www.harborough.gov.uk/flood-grant.