The attainment gap for reading skills between girls and boys in Leicestershire has increased, according to new figures from the Department for Education

Data is based on the phonics screening check that is completed by all pupils at the end of Year One, typically at the age of six.

It shows that 82 per cent of Year One pupils in the county met the required standard in the most recent school year - in line with the previous year.

Girls outperformed boys across the country, and here in Leicestershire 85 per cent of girls met the national standard, compared to 79 per cent of boys.

This was an increase compared to the previous year, with the gap also increasing nationally, from seven up to eight percentage points.

General secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders Pepe Di’Iasio said the gender gap in reading levels followed part of a pattern where girls generally outperformed boys in assessments between the ages of 11 and 16.

"Learning to read unlocks access to the rest of children’s education and we would like to see more funded support for schools for early reading interventions and strategies to address attainment gaps," Di’Iasio said.

"Parents and carers also have a key role to play by making time to read with their children and asking the school what they can do at home to support literacy development."

A Department for Education spokesperson said the forthcoming Curriculum and Assessment Review would raise standards for all children.

"Tackling the baked-in inequalities in our education system will take time, but through our Plan for Change this Government is taking action against the root causes that we know are holding young people back," the spokesperson said.

"There are entrenched differences in outcomes between girls and boys. Any gap, whether it’s girls outperforming boys or vice versa is something to be carefully considered and addressed.

"There is more we can do and must do to ensure every child and young person can achieve and thrive regardless of their gender or where they live."

