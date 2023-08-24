Rare signed Led Zeppelin album sleeve and David Bowie vinyls to go under the hammer in Harborough

David Bowie vinyls will go under the hammer

A rare signed Led Zeppelin album sleeve and a large collection of David Bowie vinyl records are set to go under the hammer in Market Harborough.

Led Zeppelin’s 1977 Houses of the Holy album sleeve is signed by all four band members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham - a rarity due to the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980.

The signatures were acquired in Gatwick Airport when the band were returning for a break during their tour of America in 1977. The album sleeve is expected to attract bids up to £1,800 during the online music and memorabilia auction by Gildings Auctioneers on Thursday August 31.

The single-owner David Bowie collection makes up 121 lots in the form of vinyl albums, singles and CDs. It spans Bowie's entire career from his first single Liza Jane, released in 1964 when he was 17 in the name of Davie Jones with The King Bees, to his final studio album, 2016's Blackstar.

The vendor acquired an almost complete discography, then added copies of nearly every pressing of each release. The collection also contains rare promotional records, unofficial releases and many first pressings of David Bowie's iconic albums.

Gildings music and memorabilia specialist Andrew Smith said: “With the fully signed Led Zeppelin album and the vast collection of David Bowie records, this auction is a real treasure trove for music collectors.

“To have the opportunity to work through Bowie’s near complete discography is something I’m unlikely to ever do again. Now music fans from all over the world have the chance to own a part of this remarkable and highly dedicated collection of one of the most iconic figures of 20th century pop culture.”

Highlights include two copies of an unofficial red vinyl release of 1977 album Low, estimated at £80 - £120 and a US promotional copy of the 1970 album The Man Who Sold the World, which is expected to attract bids of between £100 - £200. Private pressings include a set of three records including 1974’s Subway and a set of four including 1976's Wish Upon a Star, both estimated at £100 - £200. There is also the chance to acquire 2015’s 12 LP vinyl boxset David Bowie Five Years (1969 – 1973), which is estimated at £300 - £500.

Andrew added: “This stunning, modern-day anthology charting the five years of David Bowie's rise to international stardom will make the perfect present for any fan, and the private pressings are an incredible opportunity to own recordings of live performances of Bowie at his very peak.

“Not only that, in the year of the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic album covers of all time, Aladdin Sane, the sale offers several opportunities to acquire pressings which were released around the world, including a Japanese pressing which is estimated at £40 - £60.”

The auction also includes collectable vinyl records including Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same, signed by Jimmy Page, and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours signed by Stevie Nicks. A collection of six American art deco jukeboxes from a house in Leicester will also go under the hammer.