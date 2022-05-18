Rare set of commemorative Maundy money will go under the hammer in Harborough as the nation celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A rare set of commemorative Maundy money will go under the hammer in Market Harborough as the nation celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Maundy money was distributed by the monarch at the annual Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral on April 13, 2017.

It is being offered for sale on Tuesday May 31 in Gildings Auctioneers’ next specialist Jewellery and Watches auction in Market Harborough.The set is made up of two purses handed to 91 men and 91 women at the service - one for each of the sovereign’s 91 years at the time.

A red leather purse contains a £5 coin marking the centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p commemorating Sir Isaac Newton.

A second white purse holds silver coins uniquely minted for the occasion equating to 91 pence.

It’s thought that the set will fetch £1,500-£2,000 when it is auctioned.“We are delighted to be offering this full set of Maundy money in the week that the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne,” said Gildings director Will Gilding.

“The design of these coins has remained more or less unchanged since 1670.

“And although the Queen’s image on ordinary coins has been updated four times during her reign, Maundy money still features her portrait from the time of her coronation in 1953.”The Royal Maundy Service takes place every year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday.

The ancient custom can be traced back over 1,400 years to 600AD. The 2017 service in Leicester, which the Queen attended with the Duke of Edinburgh, marked the completion of her Maundy Thursday visits to every Anglican Cathedral in England.The service is a key part of Her Majesty’s religious practice and one she has rarely missed.

Maundy money recipients are pensioners nominated in recognition of their service to the Church and community.