Rare opportunity to visit Harborough's impressive Hammond Arboretum this autumn

Hammond Arboretum.

Residents can enjoy a rare opportunity to stroll around The Hammond Arboretum in Harborough next month.

The 2.4 acre site, behind the Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road, will be open to the public through the National Gardens Scheme on Sunday October 6, between 2pm and 4.30pm.

The arboretum was purchased in 1911 by Francis Hammond, the first headmaster of Market Harborough County Grammar School. He dedicated time to planting and extending the arboretum during his years as headmaster and his retirement. Among the some 300 trees and shrubs, are some so rare that, in Britain, they only otherwise seen at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew. Also among them are 33 champion trees - either the oldest or largest specimens in Great Britain.

He continued planting the 2.4 acre site for 22 years and kept meticulous records of each specimen in a plant register which is held by the volunteers who maintain the site. Many of the original trees planted by Francis remain and are now supplemented by a number of other plantings made later in the 20th and 21st Century.

The Academy Parents’ Association will be serving up cream teas to raise funds for a sensory garden, and there will be an indoor exhibition. Walk guides are available and volunteers will be on site to answer questions.

Entry is £6 for adults and free for children. The fee is payable on the gate or in advance. Dogs on short leads are allowed. All entry fees go to the National Gardens Scheme Charities.

More information and booking details can be found at ngs.org.uk/view-garden/21607