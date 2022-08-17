Rare model trains from world's finest maker set to go under the hammer in Harborough

The auction will take place at Gildings Auctioneers.

A valuable collection of rare model trains from the man known as the ‘world’s finest maker’ is set to be sold in a live online auction.

The sale at Gildings Auctioneers on Wednesday August 31 (10am) has more than 500 lots with 14 from the collection of the late Paul Dowley, dating from the 1940s to 70s. It includes models by James Stanley Beeson - who was named in the 1970s as the leading railway maker of the twentieth century.

A LNWR 4-6-0 136 'Minerva', built by James Stanley Beeson in the early 1940s and an LNWR Ramsbottom 0-6-0T 'Special Tank', created in 1963 are both estimated at £1,500 - £2,000. A locomotive and tender, 'Belted Will' dating from around 1958, is estimated at £2,000 - £3,000.

Work by James Stanley Beeson is among those for sale.

The maker was known as ‘the Fabergé of the model train world’ due to his unparalleled metalwork using jeweller’s tools. He set up in business in 1924 in a career spanning 55 years which saw him produce more than 1,600 models.

Beeson was known as perfectionist who aimed for every model to be his best yet. Most were created before the Second World War with him making all the wheels, mechanisms and castings for his models. He worked with many private clients as well as well-known retailers like Bassett-Lowke and Exley.

He also made models for Hollywood and the British films ‘The Rome Express’ in 1932 and Alfred Hitchcock’s 1938 classic ‘The Lady Vanishes’.

Gildings’ model railway specialist Andrew Smith said: “We’re delighted to be offering these rare examples of the extraordinary craftsmanship of James Stanley Beeson in our Nostalgic Trains auction.

"Due to the scarcity of these locomotives, we expect them to attract a great deal of interest from collectors. Just like buses, you can wait a long time for one and then three turn up at once. Indeed, the fact that similar examples have sold for more than £10,000 when they have come up at auction means they could significantly exceed their estimates on the day."