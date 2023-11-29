Rare first Panini World Cup sticker album from 1970 World Cup will go under the hammer at Harborough auction

The album is being sold by a man from Arthingworth

A copy of the first ever Panini World Cup sticker album is set to go under the hammer in Harborough.

The rare album commemorates the Mexico 1970 World Cup and will feature in a Christmas auction on December 5 at Gildings Auctioneers. It includes stickers of football icons like England’s Bobby Moore, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, Portugal’s Eusébio and Brazil’s Pelé.

It is being sold by Andrew Knott of Arthingworth, near Market Harborough. He received the already-complete album as a 12th birthday present from his aunt, who had it printed for him at her workplace, Thorpe & Porter - the album’s Thurmaston-based distributor.

Auctioneers say it is a highly coveted item for collectors and is expected to make between £1,200 and £1,800 at the sale.

Mr Knott said: “As my 12th birthday present, it was amazing to be presented with the complete album, although the fun of swaps in the playground with my friends was lost on me.

“But after years of it sitting in the garage without any attention, the time is right to part ways with it. The mice got the other footballing programmes and material that it was stored away with, but thankfully Panini was off the menu for them.”

The album is being sold in near-complete condition, with the exception of two stickers featuring the Jules Rimet Trophy and the Moroccan Football Federation badge, which were lost in storage.

Gildings director Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to be offering Mr Knott’s rare piece of World Cup memorabilia to auction.

“Panini stickers are highly sought after by collectors, and to this day they are traded in playgrounds across the world. So, the chance to own this original example of a childhood tradition with such an enduring appeal is an unmissable opportunity for collectors.”

The 1970 album holds special significance for English football fans and collectors, as the 1970 World Cup, which was won by Brazil, was the only time during that decade that England qualified for the tournament.

The team were knocked out against West Germany in the quarter finals. England led until the 80th minute before losing 3-2 after extra time. Their next World Cup appearance would not be until 1982.

Panini was set up in 1961 as a family business in Modena, Italy. A version of the 1970 album was sold in Italy, with this, the first international set of cards with English, French and German text, distributed by Thorpe & Porter, who were based on Melton Road in Thurmaston.Mr Gilding added: “After over a half a century in storage not far from its origins in Leicester, we're looking forward to finding a new home for this special item on behalf of Mr Knott.

“With interest sure to come from the UK and abroad, we're excited to see where that will be.”

The album will sold at Gildings’ annual Christmas Art & Antiques auction which takes place at 3pm on Tuesday 5th December.