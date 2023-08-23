'Rallying cry' for foster carers across Leicestershire as council said need is greater than ever

Council said need for carers is greater than ever

A ‘rallying cry’ has been issued to find more foster homes for children in Leicestershire.

Leicestershire County Council says across the county nearly 700 children and young people are in care and the need for foster carers is now bigger than ever.

It is calling for anyone interested in offering a safe and caring home for youngsters to come to its virtual fostering event on Wednesday (August 32) between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

The authority also says it is making itself more available for queries about foster care by extending opening hours for phone enquiries on Tuesdays and Thursday until 8pm.

Childrens spokeswoman Cllr Deborah Taylorsaid: “We really do need people to come forward and answer our urgent call to become a foster carer. People from all walks of life, including single people or a same-sex couples, can make an enormous difference to young people’s lives.

“Whether you want to foster now, or are thinking about this for the future, please join us to find out more, our team are ready to help.”

Leicestershire couple John and Michelle have fostered for the last two years after their children left home.

They said: “We’ve had four mums and babies living with us and we still hear from and see some of the parents and their children. Helping them improve their parenting skills needs patience.

“If you’re the slightest bit curious about fostering, pick up the phone and call.”