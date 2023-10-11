Rainbows mascot Bow Bear.

A children’s hospice which supports young people across Leicestershire has been awarded over £325,000 from the National Lottery.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People received the money to help develop its Community Outreach Services which include its Hospice at Home service, locality-based family support and Rainbows Hubs.

The grant from the Reaching Communities fund will benefit the charity over the next two years to ensure families of babies, children and young people with serious and terminal conditions can access the Rainbows experience wherever they are in the East Midlands.

Hannah Tee, Rainbows trusts and philanthropy manager, said: “We would like to thank the National Lottery Reaching Communities fund for this incredible grant which will allow us to provide so many more services to people who desperately need our help.

“Our outreach programme will provide accessibility to those who live a long way from the hospice building in Loughborough while growing our team of family support workers and nurses to reach more babies, children, young people and families. We will also be providing local hubs based within communities to offer further support.