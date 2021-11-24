Rail enthusiasts will get the chance to see a famous historic steam locomotive power through Harborough

The striking pre-war steam express Duchess of Sutherland – built in 1938 – is scheduled to head north non-stop through the town’s station at 9.10am.

Rail enthusiasts will get the chance to see and admire a famous historic steam locomotive power through Market Harborough railway station on Saturday (November 27).

The powerful train, built for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS), is due to return back through Market Harborough station at 6.34pm on Saturday evening.

