Quizzers in Great Glen help raise over £800 for hospice charity

The fundraiser was declared a success.

Quizzers came together in Great Glen to raise over £800 for a hospice charity.

The Italian Greyhound pub hosted a charity quiz and food evening for LOROS Hospice in Leicester.

Over 80 people attended the event, which was the idea of LOROS ambassador Andy Williamsom – who is also behind the Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race – and his daughter Emma.

Andy said: “Hospices all around the country are currently experiencing financial pressure and LOROS is no exception. This was a way of raising some extra cash and giving everyone an enjoyable time.”

People travelled from across Leicestershire to support the evening. They were served a selection of Italian starters followed by different pizzas and pasta dishes.

Cimi Kazazi, owner of the Italian Greyhound, said: “This is the first time we have held this type of event in our new function room, and we want to make sure everything is special.”

And, indeed, the chef and staff received a massive round of applause at the end of the evening from everyone in the room.

The quiz was won by ‘Up the Villa’ – the team from Glen Villa Football Club.

A total of £838 was raised for LOROS Hospice, which provides free care for terminally-ill adults.

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race Committee, which supported the quiz event, is also busy organising the 13th annual wheelbarrow race, which will take place this year on Saturday 30th August 30 at The Recreation Ground, Great Glen.

For more information email [email protected] or follow Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race on Facebook.