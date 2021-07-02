Pupils near Harborough get their hands on the FA Cup

Adam Cruickshank (PE teacher) and Sarah Hubbard (finance) with Lucas and Henry Williams who were at Wembley. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

About100 pupils were thrilled to get their hands on the FA Cup at Foxton Primary School near Market Harborough today.

The fact that the silverware was a replica of the real thing didn’t matter one jot as boys and girls beamed with joy just weeks after their heroes Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Delighted Phil Clark, the school’s headteacher, said: “It’s been a brilliant day.

Foxton Primary School children celebrate the visit of the FA Cup. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“Many of our children are huge Foxes fans – and love to wear their City kits in after-school training.

“They all watched Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time in their history at Wembley just a few weeks ago.

“So they were so excited to touch this cup and have their pictures taken with it,” said Phil, who has 95 youngsters aged from 4-11.

“Our PE teacher Simon Evans and our business manager Sarah Hubbard, who sits on the Foxes Trust Board, helped to set this up and deserve a massive pat on the back.

“And we also owe a big thank you to Claire Jarvis and Ian Stringer of BBC Radio Leicester for organising this today.

“Football is still very much on the radar as England prepare to take on Ukraine in the Euros in Rome tomorrow night.