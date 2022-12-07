Pupil still can't find a school place more than three months after moving to Harborough

File image

A child has been out of education for more than three months after moving to Harborough.

Zander Nichols moved from Bedfordshire back to Market Harborough in August with his parents applying for local school places for him and his two sisters as soon as they moved.

The family says while the process has been slow for all the children, the two girls eventually were able to access education at the end of October. It meant they were out of school for some eight weeks.

But Zander is still without a placement, with initial applications made for Welland Park Academy – where his sister Eden now attends – and Robert Smyth Academy.

Grandfather Richard Nicols from Kibworth Harcourt said: “The whole process has been so slow. The application came back as 'no place available' for Welland Park, with no reference to Robert Smyth Academy. He has now been without schooling for at least twelve weeks.

“It is all very well fining parents for taking children out of school during term time, what redress does a family have when they are trying their best to ensure an education for their children, but are being blocked by the authorities every way they turn?

“The town is in the throes of a major building phase, with over 2,000 houses either being or planned for building over the next couple of years. There has been mention of one or more new primary schools, but nothing on secondary school places.”

Welland Park says it has children waiting for places in a number of year groups and when spaces become available they contact admissions to put them on the school roll. It is understood the situation is the same at Robert Smyth Academy.

A spokesman for Leicestershire County Council said: “While we are aware of the family’s concerns, we don’t comment on individual cases. We are working hard to ensure that children have a place at their preferred school.