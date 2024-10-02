Pumpkin lattes at the ready as popular autumn market date announced for Harborough
The three-day event will take place from Friday October 11 to Sunday 13.
Visitors can browse enticing treats from international street foods and baked goods to arts, crafts and gifts.
Street food favourites will include fajitas, burritos, Japanese Katsu curry and crepes while the sweeter-toothed can enjoy a variety of homemade cakes, fudge, Turkish Delight and other treats.
For those wanting a head start on their Christmas shopping, there will be stalls selling, crafts, homeware, clothing and bottle beverages.
Director of market organiser, Zoom Events, Paul Kennedy said: “We very much appreciate the warm welcome we receive from local people in Market Harborough and are continually striving to find stalls with unusual, appealing products that bring something a little different to the town centre.”
The Autumn Market will be open on Friday October 11, 11am – 6pm, Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 5pm.