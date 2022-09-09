A book of condolence for the Queen will be opened in Market Harborough this evening (Friday).

There will also be a short service of prayer at 6pm, while the bells will toll muffled at midday.

All this will happen at St Dionysius Church in the town centre.

The five Church of England churches in and around Market Harborough will be each marking this solemn occasion.

Here are the details:

On Friday at noon, muffled bells in churches will toll in her memory. Flags have been lowered to half mast. Each church building will be open for individual prayer and to sign books of condolence throughout these times and in many churches clergy will be available to pray with those who would like:

St Dionysius, Market Harborough: Open on Friday 8am-8pm, and 8am-6pm every day thereafter St Nicholas, Little Bowden: Open 8am-8pm Friday to Sunday, 8am-6pm each day next week St Peter and St Paul, Great Bowden: Open from 8am-5pm on Friday, from 9am-5pm on Saturday, times for next week to be confirmed over the weekend St Hugh, Market Harborough: Open 10am-5pm on Friday, 10am-6pm on Saturday, and 12pm-6pm on Sunday All Saints, Lubenham: Open from 9am to 5pm each day, with a book of condolence available from mid-morning on Friday

A short ecumenical service to prayerfully give thanks for the Queen’s life will be held at St Dionysius in the town centre at 6pm, Friday to which all are welcome.

Revd Barry Hill, team rector of Market Harborough, said: “It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, and was the longest-serving incumbent head of state.

"She served faithfully as Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and spoke eloquently about how her own Christian faith was the bedrock of her life and service. Today we grieve, but we need not grieve in vain, for we can trust, as The Queen did, that the resurrection of Jesus Christ gives what she described as “new hope and fresh purpose [from which] we can all take heart.”

"We pray today that her example of faith and reliance on God may offer hope to us all and all who mourn, especially mindful in prayer for those closest to the Queen, her friends and family, that God would comfort them in their very personal grief.

