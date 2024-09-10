A number of improvements have been made around the heart of Fleckney.

A makeover project costing over £30,000 has transformed a Harborough district village.

Improvements to the heart of Fleckney have been carried out by Harborough District Council, with £25,000 government funding and £8,000 from the parish council.

It is hope the enhancements will attract more footfall to the village.

Grants were allocated to High Street shops to improve signage and repaint their frontages while works near the village pond include new benches, tree pruning and replaced or repainted railings.

And a new sign outside the library and museum makes it clearer to visitors what local services are provided.

Meanwhile work to the wall at the entrance to the village hall car park has been carried out, graffiti has been removed from road signs and traffic calming signs on the highway have also been refreshed.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We all want our town centres and villages in the Harborough district to thrive and get plenty of footfall. These improvements will enhance the appearance of High Street, and we hope that results in more trade and an added sense of pride.

“Supporting businesses and residents to deliver a prosperous local economy and contributing to a sense of pride and belonging in communities are two of the four priorities in the council’s corporate plan.”

The government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment.

It aims to improve pride in place and generate opportunities by investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

Visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus for more information.