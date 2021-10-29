£1m scheme to build new community centre and café in Harborough district village has been given a £250,000 shot in the arm

A £1 million scheme to build a new community centre and café in a Harborough district village has been given a £250,000 shot in the arm.

The bold blueprint in Thurnby on the northern edge of Harborough is one of the first 21 projects to benefit from the Government’s new £150 million Community Ownership Fund.

St Luke’s Church is setting out to create Thurnby Community Hub next to Manor Park by redeveloping and extending the unused pavilion there.

Alicia Kearns, the MP for Rutland and Melton, said: “This was a fantastic bid, with an extremely dedicated group for volunteers.

“I know that the Community Hub at St Luke’s is going to be an incredible asset for the community in Thurnby.”

She added: “The community stretches into some of the most deprived areas of Harborough, and the Hub will provide a critical role for outreach services, civic education and community development.