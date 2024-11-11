£1 million plan to transform Lutterworth's market square has been announced

A £1million plan to transform Lutterworth's market square has been announced

Council bosses are currently consulting “key stakeholders” ahead of submitting technical designs for the plan.

The scheme, for Lutterworth’s market square, aims to “transform” the existing car park into a public realm area according to officials on Harborough District Council (HDC). The area currently consists of 12 spaces, two of which are for disabled use, but these numbers will not reduce as part of the plan, as these will be replaced elsewhere.

£1 million has been set aside for the project, with its funding set to be provided through a combination of sources, including HDC, UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP). The funding will cover the costs of new resurfacing, additional benches, enhanced landscaping and improved facilities for market traders.

An aerial view of Lutterworth's market square. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

HDC said it was exploring opportunities with Lutterworth Town Council to host additional events and specialty markets once the work was complete. They have made clear that parking spaces will not be reduced to make way for the project.

A council spokesperson said: “The project aims to ensure that there will be no reduction in the number of parking spaces in this area of town. However, the draft plan is still subject to necessary regulatory approvals.”

HDC said its design team was currently gathering feedback and comments from key stakeholders, and would share final designs once the scheme is approved early next year. It added the project was expected to be completed by autumn 2025.

Lutterworth Town Council were approached for comment on the scheme but had not responded at the time of publication.