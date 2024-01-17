Programme aimed at empowering women to take part in sports has been launched in Harborough

The intuitive will take place until March 17.

A nine-week sports programme for women is being offered across Harborough.

Harborough and Blaby district councils are running the ‘Just’ initiative which aims to empower women to participate in activities like badminton, dance, fitness classes, karate and yoga.

It includes a free taster class and the chance to meet new, like-minded people in the area while getting active. The sessions – which are now available - will run until March 17.

Wellbeing spokesman Cllr Jim Knight said: “I encourage residents to give this programme a try as it is a great way to boost fitness, do new activities and make friends in a fun and friendly environment.

“Encouraging a healthy lifestyle is important and it is proven that physical activity can also improve mental health. Empowering people and providing more opportunity is something this council supports.”