Anders Mankert from Lutterworth has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to golf

A professional golfer from Lutterworth has been awarded a British Empire medal for his services to sport and people with disabilities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anders Mankert, who was born in Sweden, received the accolade as part of this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

Anders, who lived in Lutterworth between the ages of eight and 15, before returning to the town following university in the United States, now owns and runs his own golf centre at Leicester Racecourse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children of all ages are actively encouraged to use the facilities, which include a space-themed 18-hole adventure golf course, a 16 bay Toptracer range and a nine-hole golf course.

When Anders moved back to the UK 30 years ago, he became the first golf professional to coach totally blind or visually impaired people to play the sport.

Many of his blind pupils have since gone on to compete in tournaments around the world.

Anders said: “I am greatly honoured by the award of a British Empire Medal from the King and am looking forward to receiving it once the medal has been made in the next few months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anders is one of only 65 people in the history of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) to be an acclaimed Master of the PGA and was presented with the honour at the annual meeting of the PGA at Birmingham University earlier this year.

Anders, who will receive an honorary British Empire medal as he was born in Sweden, is set to be officially presented with the honour by the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, before a trip to Buckingham Palace in 2026.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.