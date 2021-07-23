Primary school pupils near Harborough preserve items that symbolise 2021 - from hand sanitisers, masks and Covid tests to pictures of England's Euro heroes

Excited pupils have buried a time capsule – starring a picture of their England football heroes - in Hallaton.

Excited pupils have buried a time capsule – starring a picture of their England football heroes - in a Harborough district village.

The classroom of children from Hallaton Primary School carried out the special act at the new Grace Homes Walnut View development in the village.

Year 3 pupils were invited to fill the vessel with stand out memories that have showcased and highlighted their lives in 2021.

The capsule was buried in the meadowland at the bottom of the new housing scheme.

A whole range of Covid-related items made their way into the capsule, including hand sanitiser, masks and tests.

A photo of the England team which reached the final of the Euro 2020 tournament along with a sticker album are also being preserved for future generations.

Personal treasures such as a favourite chocolate bar, fidget toys and even an armadillo also made the final cut.

There was even a photograph of one of the future residents at Walnut View – the grandad of proud pupil Ellie Price.

The children carried the time capsule from their school to Walnut View - where land director Dan Browne and site manager Andy Redgwell were on hand to help bury it.

Dan said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Hallaton Primary to our site and to hear about the memories secured in their time capsule.

“We hope this day is something the children remember for years to come.”

Year 3 teacher Rebecca Hedgecott said: “Given the challenges we’ve all faced this year due to Covid, it was a great time to record our memories for future generations to discover.

“Visiting the development was such an enjoyable experience for our pupils.