Primary school mathematicians in Harborough district compete in Rotary Young Scientist Competition

Event was held at Kibworth Primary

By Laura Kearns
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST
Harborough Rotary supported the event

Budding mathematicians put their skills to the test in the Rotary Young Scientist Competition.

Six primary school teams from Great Glen, Fleckney, Little Bowden, Ridgeway and Great Bowden took part in problem solving, with Great Bowden Academy declared the winners.

The event was held at Kibworth Primary - which won the title in 2019 before the competition was suspended due to the pandemic.

The event is supported by Market Harborough Rotary and organised by Marianne Quinsee from Leicester University and local teachers.