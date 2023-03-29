Primary school mathematicians in Harborough district compete in Rotary Young Scientist Competition

Harborough Rotary supported the event

Budding mathematicians put their skills to the test in the Rotary Young Scientist Competition.

Six primary school teams from Great Glen, Fleckney, Little Bowden, Ridgeway and Great Bowden took part in problem solving, with Great Bowden Academy declared the winners.

The event was held at Kibworth Primary - which won the title in 2019 before the competition was suspended due to the pandemic.