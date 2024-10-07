Power-walking dad from Harborough nears the finish line of year-long fundraising challenge

Peter at the St Albans Half Marathon.

A power-walking dad from Harborough is nearing the end of a year-long fundraising challenge for research into his son’s illness.

Peter Clegg pledged to walk 5km every day in under 40 minutes after his son Jake was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a progressive illness which affects the brain and nerves.

The 75-year-old – who is fitted with a pacemaker – originally pledged to walk for 50 days last October to improve his fitness. But after Jake – who fronts local band Supermilk – was diagnosed in January, he decided to continue his challenge for a full year to raise money for the MND Association.

Since April, the former company director from Dingley has increased his mileage to just over four miles per day to reach a target of 1,500 miles by the end of his challenge on Wednesday October 23.

Peter with his son Jake.

He has raised just over £4,100 to date and is hoping to reach a target of £4,500 by his fast-approaching deadline.

Peter said: “It has been challenging, to say the least, as nearly all of my walks have been between 5 and 6am every morning regardless of my location or the weather. A degree of planning has to be thought about especially in unfamiliar locations.

“No matter how tough this challenge has been, bearing in mind I am 75 and have a pacemaker, I consider myself lucky to be able to do this as so many MND sufferers, including my son, would be unable to.”

Peter was previously inspired by rugby player Kevin Sinfield carrying his former teammate Rob Burrows – who died earlier this year – over the finish line of Leeds Marathon, which formed part of Kevin’s fundraising efforts for the MND Association.

He said he had been ‘moved’ by the footage and, ‘little did he know his son would be diagnosed with the same condition’.

Peter is also hosting a musical evening and raffle at Dingley Village Hall to say thank you to local supporters.

He added: “Villagers in Dingley have been fantastically supportive with encouragement as well as donations. I have also been overwhelmed by complete strangers who have left donations and kind words on my Just Giving page.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/peter-clegg-1713855479918 to help Peter reach his target.