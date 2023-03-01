Post box in Harborough crematorium allows people to send 'letters to heaven'

Dan, groundsman, Phil Carter, Gardening Team Leader, and site manager Aleksandra Harris.

A post box which allows people to send ‘Letters to Heaven’ has been installed at Great Glen Crematorium.

The move, inspired by a nine-year-old girl, follows the success of a post box at one of the crematorium’s sister sites, Gedling Crematorium - where over 100 letters and cards were posted in the first few weeks.

The response to the first memorial post box in Gedling was so positive, the group has decided to introduce them at all its sites.

The Letters to Heaven post box was the idea of Matilda, daughter of Gedling Crematorium’s memorial advisor, Leanne Handy, to send letters to her grandparents.

Leanne said: “It all came about because Matilda was always saying she wished we could send mamma and grandad birthday and Christmas cards for them to read. She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the post box is in place, I am so pleased that local people are using it, and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones.

“We were thrilled by the positive response to the box and I feel very proud. We’ve had amazing comments from members of the community who have used it, about the comfort they have gained from writing letters and cards.

“Matilda and I were even more delighted when we learned that Westerleigh Group was going to install similar boxes across all its crematoria so that people all over the country will be able to use them.”

Crematorium site manager Aleksandra Harris added: “Having seen the response to the first memorial post box at Gedling Crematorium, I am pleased to have started the national installation project on behalf of Westerleigh Group here at Great Glen, enabling our bereaved communities to have access to this wonderful asset too.

“Feedback has shown that the process of writing a letter, or perhaps a birthday card, to a lost loved one has already brought therapeutic comfort to many people.”

