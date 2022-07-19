Popular senior member of staff at Harborough estate agents dies aged 57

Chris Beeby sadly passed away suddenly on Sunday July 10 surrounded by his family.

A popular senior member of staff at an estate agents in Market Harborough has died aged 57.

As a property manager at Andrew Granger & Co on Market Harborough’s High Street, Chris worked in and around the town for the last 35 years.

The company said that the well-known father-of-two will be “sorely missed”.

Following a “late cancer diagnosis” Chris died within just days at home with his beloved family at his side.

“It was a huge shock to his family and work colleagues.

“Chris had been working within the lettings team for the past few years and brought a wealth of experience to the department along with a wonderful sense of humour.

“He had a particular skill at dealing with the clients and problem solving,” said Andrew Granger & Co.

“The staff at Andrew Granger & Co will all miss the way that Chris made every day so much fun and his knowledge was invaluable.”

Chris leaves behind his wife Andrea, two children, Eliot, and Georgina, who are both in their early 20s, and his mother, who lives locally.

Chris’s funeral will take place on Wednesday July 27 at Kettering Warren Hill Crematorium at 1.30pm.