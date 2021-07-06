Popular Harborough village fundraising event called off for the second year in a row

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race during a previous year.

A popular Harborough village fundraising event has been called off for the second year on the spin.

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race has been cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

The 11th staging of the annual spectacular in August 2019 was hailed as the biggest and best yet.

But the organisers of the all-action event which supports Leicestershire’s LOROS Hospice say they haven’t got enough time to put it on safely this year.