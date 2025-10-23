Popular Harborough pub set to close for major refurbishment

Publican Emma Smith is leading the £180,000 refurbishment of the Fox Inn at Hallaton, which will be closed for around a month

A popular Market Harborough pub is set to close for a major refurbishment.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fox Inn at Hallaton is undergoing a revamp costing around £180,000 under Market Harborough born and bred publican Emma Smith, who took over the pub in June 2024, alongside support from Heineken owned Star Pubs.

The Fox Inn’s last day before the refurbishment is Saturday October 25 and the pub is encouraging people to join its drink the pub dry party on its last day, prior to its scheduled reopening in late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time work will include painting the outside of the building grey and installing new signage and lighting.

An artist's impression of how The Fox Inn could look following its refurbishment

The large rear garden will be updated with new furniture, parasols and children’s play equipment, and there are also plans to add pétanque next summer.

The makeover to the inside will see the restoration of its old flagstone floors, timber beams and open fire, alongside a new décor.

A cosy bar will include a new darts board and three lounge and dining areas, while there will also be a display of previous editions of Hallaton’s popular bottle kicking day, staged at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Emma took the reins the pub has become known for its support of the village’s traditional Easter Monday bottle kicking tradition, as well as hosting activities such as live music and the village’s traditional bonfire and firework night celebrations.

Reflecting on her tenure as publican Emma said: “When I saw The Fox Inn was available, I didn’t hesitate to take it on.

“I had many happy memories of the pub and Hallaton from when I lived there before.

“It’s a beautiful village with a fantastic sense of community - I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Fox Inn plays an important part in local life as a gathering place, so people are excited about the revamp.

“I’m very grateful for their support and my brilliant staff who make the pub so friendly and welcoming.

“The Fox Inn is tired now but will look lovely when the works are completed. We’ll be going all out to mark its reopening with plans for an extra special Christmas menu and activities.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.