Popular Harborough chippie forced to close its doors amid ongoing leak problem

A popular chippie in Harborough has closed it doors amid an ongoing leak problem.

A sign on the door of The Cod’s Scallops, in Abbey Street, apologised to its loyal customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It claimed the business had vacated the premises due to the landlord’s failure to resolve the leak. The owners are hoping to find an alternative site.

The Cod’s Scallops in Harborough has closed it doors amid an ongoing leak problem.

The sign read: “We are sorry to have to say, that after three years of asking the landlord to stop the ongoing leaks from rainfall at our Market Harborough restaurant and, despite repeated assurances that it would be resolved, we have reluctantly decided that we simply cannot continue to operate a restaurant and takeaway in a building that isn’t watertight.

“We are truly sorry to all our loyal Cod’s Scallops customers in Market Harborough who have championed us since 2019. We are currently looking for an alternative site in the area and hope to be back soon.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A similar post on Facebook garnered lots of support from locals who were sorry to hear the news.

One commenter said: “Making the right decision when you know the environment you are in isn’t the best it can be.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Very sad situation for you and your staff.”

Others wished them well in their search and anticipated the chippie’s return to a more suitable premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement