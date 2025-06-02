Popular Desborough Carnival is set to parade into town later this month

The carnival is returning on June 28.

The Desborough Carnival is set to parade into town this June, bigger and better than before.

The popular calendar event – believed to be over a century old – is returning on Saturday June 28 to the Recreation Ground.

It will kick off with its traditional parade which is hoped to be even bigger than last year’s record breaking effort.

Paraders are asked to gather on Dunkirk Avenue from 12.30pm, where judging will take place, before the parade moves off at 1.30pm. It will once again be led by the Zion Christian Band along with the Carnival Court.

Other entertainment will include live music from local band 'Silver Street', along with craft stalls, fairground rides, bouncy castles, tombolas and food and drink aplenty – including horsebox bar Tipple & Mane.

Meanwhile the popular Corby Model Railway will also be chugging in to entertain train enthusiasts and carnival-goers alike.

A spokesperson for the carnival committee said: “Our committee is working hard to bring everything together for the day to be successful and to keep this tradition alive.

“After the biggest parade in 2024 the town has seen for many many years, we are very hopeful to build on this and have a parade as big as last years or even bigger if possible.

“We are very fortunate to have the support of many local businesses who all play a part in making our carnival day as successful as it can be and who we are most grateful to.”

Raffle tickets will be on sale at venues throughout the town in the coming days.

Follow 'Desborough Carnival & Fete' on Facebook for more information and updates.