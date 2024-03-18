Poppy collectors recognised for their hard work in the Harborough area

The Market Harborough Royal British Legion Poppy Awards held at the Market Harborough Conservative Club.

Poppy collectors have been recognised for their ongoing support to the Market Harborough and District Annual Poppy Collection.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Awards were held on Thursday (March 14) at Market Harborough Conservative Club to thank local collectors and organisations for their work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Awards went to Roger Brown for 49 years of collecting, Jadwiga Bradley and Claire Harrison both for 20 years of collecting and Steve Sherwood and Pat Walker for 15 years.

Certificates of Appreciation were given in recognition of support and contribution in raising funds. They were awarded to Market Harborough C of E Primary School, Harborough District Council Markets and Events Team, Market Harborough Lions, Oadby and Wigston Borough Veterans Support Team, Dacia Marlow Royal Navy Association and Molly Leeder from Welland Park Academy.

A collection spokesman said: “Roger Brown received his Certificate of Appreciation, the backlog of his badges for 30, 35, 40 and 45 years service and a bottle of champagne.

“This year will see Roger completing 50 years of continuous collecting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Jane Timms has consistently been the top collector over many years, received her Certificate of Appreciation, a ‘Service before Self’ poppy brooch, and a bottle of champagne.”

Locally the poppy appeal covers 45 square miles including Market Harborough, Kibworth and surrounding villages.

Each year there is a stall in Harborough Market which also acts as a base and control centre for street collectors.

This year collectors raised nearly £25,000.