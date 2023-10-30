Organisers want to reach £25,000 in donations for The Royal British Legion this year

Market Harborough Poppy Appeal Launch on the Square with help from Oadby and Wigston Support Group.

Market Harborough’s Poppy Appeal has been launched in the town, with organisers hoping to raise £25,000.

Last year donations came just under that amount, but Army and Royal Navy veteran and chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, hopes this year residents will help reach the target.