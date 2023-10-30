News you can trust since 1854
Poppy Appeal launches in Market Harborough

Organisers want to reach £25,000 in donations for The Royal British Legion this year
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:04 GMT
Market Harborough Poppy Appeal Launch on the Square with help from Oadby and Wigston Support Group.Market Harborough Poppy Appeal Launch on the Square with help from Oadby and Wigston Support Group.
Market Harborough’s Poppy Appeal has been launched in the town, with organisers hoping to raise £25,000.

Last year donations came just under that amount, but Army and Royal Navy veteran and chairman of the Market Harborough branch of the Royal British Legion, Stewart Harrison, hopes this year residents will help reach the target.

Poppies can be bought from Harborough’s Market Hall for the next fortnight on the days it is open.

