Pop-up event in Market Harborough to highlight growing threat of modern slavery

A special pop-up event is going ahead in Market Harborough today (Wed) to highlight the growing threat posed by modern slavery.

It’s being staged from 12.30pm-2.30pm at the Indoor Market by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Modern Day Slavery Action Group (LLRMSAG).

The get-together is being supported by the police, local councils, De Montfort University, Next and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The event’s being held in Harborough town centre ahead of the nationwide Anti-Slavery Day on Friday (Oct 18).

Leicestershire Police and LLRMSAG have launched a campaign called ‘know the signs’ to raise awareness about slavery and combat the evil crime.

They are acting as a staggering 40.3 million people are feared to be victims of modern slavery worldwide.

Det Insp Jenni Heggs, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Modern slavery is a horrible crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society.

“It can affect people’s lives not just in the present moment, the effects can last for years.”

She added: “We are continuing to share our message around knowing and noticing the five key signs of modern slavery: long hours, chaperoning, malnutrition, abuse and a lack of personal possessions.

“The public cannot underestimate the role they can play in helping us convict people who treat others so appallingly.”

The Coordinator for LLRMSAG, Laura Pajon, said: "We have organised these pop-up events because we want members of the public to understand this is a crime happening here in Leicestershire and Rutland."

You can contact the Modern Slavery helpline on 0800 121 700 or at www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/report.