Police warning to Harborough residents over dangers of parking on zig-zag lines outside schools

Image: Leicestershire Police

Police are reminding Harborough residents of the dangers of bad parking outside schools.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harborough and Lutterworth Police has reminded people not to park on zig-zag lines outside schools – an issue regularly raised to police.

They warn doing so can obstruct views and reduce reaction times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “This is an issue raised to police regularly, and raises legitimate concerns over the safety of the children, parents and staff.

“Please think and be considerate about your parking around busy school times. What may be a quick “nip in and out”, may well lead to an accident due to other road users having an obstructed view or reduced time to react due to the parking.

“The “zig-zags” are there for a reason, please don't ignore them. Parking on zig zags is DANGEROUS and enforceable, it will lead to points on your licence and a fine, but more importantly, it could lead to people getting hurt.”