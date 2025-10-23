Police thank public for quick action as they disperse car meet in Fleckney

By Neil Shefferd
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 09:30 BST
Police thanked the public for their calls which helped them disperse a car meet in Fleckney
Police have thanked the public for their quick action after they dispersed a car meet in Fleckney on Saturday October 18.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police took to social media to thank the public for their calls about the gathering, which they said helped them respond quickly and disperse it swiftly.

Several traffic offence reports were issued following the car meet, while one driver was remanded in custody for drug driving.

Police added: “We understand the concerns from the community and the disruption this can cause.”

