Police launch investigation into month-long Desborough airfield hanger fire

Police have launched an investigation into a month-long fire that destroyed tonnes of carpets stored in a Desborough airfield hanger.

Investigations by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were hampered by the intensity and length of time the fire had been alight.

Fire investigators have now closed the incident after determining the scene is safe to hand back to the site owners.

Crews were first called to the airfield shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20. Due to the partial collapse of the building, which housed a significant amount of carpet waste, crews have been hindered by the limited access to fully extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Fire in the hanger at Desborough Airfield/NFRS

A spokesman for NFRS said: “Since then, crews have been returning to the scene regularly to ensure public safety - damping down any hotspots and preventing the fire from spreading, extinguishing flames as recently as last Thursday (April 17).

“The collapse of the building has impacted the fire investigation work that has been able to take place.

"With the evidence that is available, investigators have concluded that the fire was most likely started deliberately.”

Members of the public had been warned to keep their doors and windows shut after the fire pumped out toxic smoke across nearby villages and farms.

Desborough airfield fire in the warehouse filled with carpet for recycling managed by Brenna Ltd/ National World

Area manager Neil Sadler: “This has been a complex and prolonged incident lasting several weeks. Since March 20, our fire crews have been monitoring the scene on a regular basis and damping down when necessary.

“Members of the public may still see a smoke plume, and this is due to a few small pockets of fire remaining that we cannot access.

"However, we have determined there is no longer a risk of the fire spreading. As the emergency phase has now ended, we have handed the scene back to the site owners.

“Throughout this we have worked with them to minimise the impact on people nearby, and we are on standby to help further if required.

Fire investigators at the site of the fire in a carpet recycling and storage hanger at Desborough airfield/ National World

“I would like to thank residents in the nearby villages of Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley for their patience over the last five weeks.”

Police officers investigating the incident would appeal to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 25000162805.