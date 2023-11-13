Police confirm death of man who collapsed at Lutterworth Remembrance Day service

Wreath laying in St Mary's church in Lutterworth.

A man who collapsed during a Remembrance Day service in Lutterworth yesterday (Sunday) has died.

Paramedics were called to Church Street’s memorial garden at around 10.30am following reports of a ‘medical emergency’.

But police confirmed, despite the efforts of those treating him, the man has died.

Paramedic and ambulance on the scene at Lutterworth memorial gardens.

Leicestershire Police said: “Yesterday afternoon (Sunday 12 November) a participant in the Remembrance Day parade in Lutterworth unfortunately took ill in Church Street. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and those in the local area he sadly died.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for HM Coroner. Identification will be a matter for the coroner.”

The man collapsed before the parade and wreath laying began, which led to the service being moved to nearby St Mary’s Church.

