Police chiefs urge people in Harborough to stay safe tonight as they go out to celebrate the New Year

Police chiefs are urging people in Harborough to stay safe tonight as they go out to celebrate the New Year.

They pledged that officers will be out and about this evening as 2021 comes to an end.

“The force has been planning ahead of this evening to ensure we have a high-visibility policing presence in place and that we are able to respond to any incidents quickly and effectively.

“Please ensure that however you are celebrating, you do so safely and that you plan ahead,” said Leicestershire Police.

The force is also imploring people to “follow NHS and Government Covid-19 guidance” to help keep themselves and others protected from the coronavirus.

Police are exhorting revellers to take a lateral flow test to make sure they haven’t got Covid before going out to meet and mix with their friends, family and work colleagues.

“Remember that vaccination clinics also remain open over the holiday period for walk ins and appointments,” said police.

Ch Insp Manjit Atwal said: “Our officers and staff have been planning ahead for this evening and we will be out and about working to keep you safe.

“Please continue to work with us and look after yourselves and your families and friends and please celebrate safely.

“Thank you to all our officers and staff who are working tonight and, of course, thank you to our officers and staff for their tremendous work throughout this year,” said Ch Insp Atwal.

“Thank you also to you, our communities and our partners, for your support throughout this year.

“Happy New Year and we wish you all the best for the year 2022! “Stay safe!”