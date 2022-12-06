Poignant postcards by Kibworth artist raise money for Royal British Legion

Watercolour postcards

A local artist has created a series of poignant watercolours to raise money for the Royal British Legion charity.

Harvey Gardiner from Kibworth has painted cards depict scenes at Flanders and Ypres, the Royal British Legion mascot “Old Bill” and a Tommy.

The watercolours have been turned into sustainable wooden postcards and can be bought for a donation of between £10 and £50.

Harvey said: “The cards enable you to write your messages and thoughts on the back and place them at your memorial site, send them to your loved ones in the forces or keep as a personal memento.

“The idea was generated by postcards sent to the trenches at Christmas in the First World War.”