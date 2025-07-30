Poet Laureates to be appointed for the Harborough district

A Poet Laureate and a Junior Poet Laureate are set to be formally appointed for the Harborough district.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a cabinet meeting on Monday July 28, Harborough District Council agreed the creation of these honorary roles which, councillors say, will "celebrate local culture, encourage engagement with poetry and provide a voice for the community through verse".

The titles will be decided through bi-annual competitions which will be administered and awarded by Wingates Gallery in association with Creative Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each position will include writing poems to commemorate significant moments and giving performances of their work.

A Poet Laureate and a Junior Poet Laureate are set to be formally appointed for the Harborough district. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are delighted to support the creation of a Poet Laureate and a Junior Poet Laureate following a request from Wingates Gallery on behalf of Harborough Creatives.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for two people to gain a platform to showcase their creative flair and represent our district through poetry throughout their time in the role."

Andrew Cartwright, owner of Wingates Gallery, said: “It means a great deal to have the council involved with this poetry and short story competition and to create the roles of Poet Laureate and Junior Poet Laureate for the winners. This will undoubtedly encourage many Harborough district residents of all ages to put pen to paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By providing formal posts for two years like these, it brings Harborough district in line with other major towns running similar projects and establishes our area as one which supports arts and culture in all of their aspects."

To read further details, visit: https://cmis.harborough.gov.uk/cmis5/Meetings.aspx and click on the link for 28 July 2025, Cabinet.